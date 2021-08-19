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Big Pharma Is Coming For Your Children – What Will You Do To Stop Them? – FULL SHOW 8/18/21
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150 views • August 19, 2021
Across the world, humanity is awakening to the scourge of medical tyranny and fighting back! Tune in and share this broadcast to join the resistance! Meanwhile, known Chicom agent Joe Biden is emboldening the CCP to take Taiwan with his disastrous handling of Afghanistan!
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