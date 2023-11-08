Dr. Jane Ruby & Sasha Latypova: MRNA VACCINES SATURATE U.S. LIVESTOCK CREATING DISEASE

AFTER TALK™️ BOMBSHELL: MRNA HAS BEEN INJECTED INTO OUR LIVESTOCK FOR A LONG TIME and the MRNA LASTS IN THE FLESH FOR A YEAR! Swine are injected with Sequivity containing mRNA particles similar to the Covid shots per investigative analyst, Sasha Latypova
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.