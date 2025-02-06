BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pro-Palestine activist professor Norman Finkelstein had a pager put in his pocket by an individual from Betar USA, a pro-Israel group
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
165 views • 2 months ago

Pro-Palestine activist professor Norman Finkelstein has a pager put in his pocket by an individual from Betar USA, a pro-Israel group  

A de facto death threat that is a physical reference to Israel’s pager state terrorism attack in Lebanon which killed and injured civilians including children, as stated here on The Islander earlier today, those pagers president Trump got as a gift from Netanyahu are a thinly veiled threat, and this corroborates that assertion  

More about Betar USA, from Jan 26th: 

An American-Zionist group is reportedly compiling the names of foreign students on visas to hand to the new administration of US President Donald Trump for deportation over holding pro-Palestine demonstrations across university campuses.

The World Betar Movement initiated a campaign to identify the foreign students in the United States who have participated in anti-Israel activities on college campuses, The New York Post said.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/01/25/741565/World-Betar-Movement-foreign-students-deportation-Palestine-demonstrations-

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy