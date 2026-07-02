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🇺🇸🧠 CIA's mind-control program may still exist ‘in new incarnation’ – bombshell testimony
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🇺🇸🧠 CIA's mind-control program may still exist ‘in new incarnation’ – bombshell testimony

US lawmakers have gathered to try and crack open the CIA’s secret MK-Ultra program that ran from 1953 to 1973 and aimed to find out if drugs, psychological techniques, and other methods could be used to influence or control human behavior.

The House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets heard testimonies from Stephen Kinzer, a Brown University senior fellow, and investigative journalist Tom O’Neill.

📑 Kinzer’s testimony

🔊 “This task force could also consider trying to determine whether some new incarnation of MK-Ultra exists today.”

When the main phase of MK-Ultra drew to a close in the early 1960s, Sidney Gottlieb [the program’s spymaster] concluded that it had failed, that in fact there was no such thing as mind control.

Even if he was right, he may have been right only at that time. In the many decades since then, there have been enormous advances in cyber technology, artificial intelligence, and neuroscience. Covert agencies may have access now to tools for mind control that Sidney Gottlieb could not even have imagined.

👁 O’Neill’s viewpoint

🔊 “I believe Congress was never told the truth about what this program actually achieved."

The CIA developed means that the US public has never been told about, and the CIA has evolved to be much more effective now, so “anything is possible."
Jack Ruby, best known for killing the man accused of assassinating John F. Kennedy, and Charles Manson, who orchestrated a series of brutal murders in the late 1960s, could be MK-Ultra assets.

Some of the US “lone wolf” killers could have gone through MK-Ultra, which may be behind the 2025 Charlie Kirk shooting and the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump in 2024.

👁 Notorious project

Under Gottlieb, MK-Ultra spread across nearly 150 subprojects and infiltrated more than 80 institutions, including public universities, hospitals, and prisons. Many of those institutions had no idea the CIA was behind the experiments.

The CIA often targeted vulnerable people with little ability to consent. The agents reportedly gave them high doses of LSD and other drugs without their knowledge and subjected them to experiments like electroshock and hypnosis.

👉 MK-Ultra might have remained hidden indefinitely if not for the Church Committee investigation, which exposed the program to Congress and eventually to the public. Former CIA Director Richard Helms ordered most of the program's records destroyed in 1973, two years before the congressional inquiry began.

Sources @Geopolitics Prime

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