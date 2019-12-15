© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whole Lotta Trouble
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • December 15, 2019
WHOLE LOTTA TROUBLE
c. 2002 - Mike Caraway
There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,
There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,
Ain’t been able to stop it, don’t believe I ever will.
Well, that boss man’s a-callin me by number and by name,
Yeah, that boss man’s a-callin me by number and by name,
Wants to trade my soul and my time for a handful of change.
Woman with the club say, it’s time to pay her to be free,
Woman with the club say, it’s time to pay her to be free,
But my freedom comes from that Man who paid for me on the tree.
Now the days are gettin shorter, this world’s traffic’s flyin by,
Now the days are gettin shorter, this world’s traffic’s flyin by,
We’re walkin away from it, hand in hand out to the sky.
There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,
There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,
Only one Man can stop the ruin, and I believe soon He will.
c. 2002 - Mike Caraway
There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,
There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,
Ain’t been able to stop it, don’t believe I ever will.
Well, that boss man’s a-callin me by number and by name,
Yeah, that boss man’s a-callin me by number and by name,
Wants to trade my soul and my time for a handful of change.
Woman with the club say, it’s time to pay her to be free,
Woman with the club say, it’s time to pay her to be free,
But my freedom comes from that Man who paid for me on the tree.
Now the days are gettin shorter, this world’s traffic’s flyin by,
Now the days are gettin shorter, this world’s traffic’s flyin by,
We’re walkin away from it, hand in hand out to the sky.
There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,
There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,
Only one Man can stop the ruin, and I believe soon He will.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.