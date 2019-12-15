WHOLE LOTTA TROUBLE

c. 2002 - Mike Caraway



There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,

There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,

Ain’t been able to stop it, don’t believe I ever will.



Well, that boss man’s a-callin me by number and by name,

Yeah, that boss man’s a-callin me by number and by name,

Wants to trade my soul and my time for a handful of change.



Woman with the club say, it’s time to pay her to be free,

Woman with the club say, it’s time to pay her to be free,

But my freedom comes from that Man who paid for me on the tree.



Now the days are gettin shorter, this world’s traffic’s flyin by,

Now the days are gettin shorter, this world’s traffic’s flyin by,

We’re walkin away from it, hand in hand out to the sky.



There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,

There’s a whole lotta trouble comin down over the hill,

Only one Man can stop the ruin, and I believe soon He will.