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Two Legs of the Beast (2 of 3) - 'Chrislam' & the Antichrist Deception
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24 views • June 19, 2020
Discourse on the revelation that the Beast of Rome stands upon two legs, corresponding to seemingly opposing 'religions' and regions of the world; Christianity (purportedly Roman Catholic) for the 'West' and Islam (Muslims/Islamic) for the 'East'. Despite their apparent opposing doctrines and beliefs, there is an unusual call for the joining of both as 'Chrislamic' or a joining into the ecumenical [world-wide] church, by both the papacy and the UN 'church', as well as key protestant deceivers from the 'TV preachers'. Elucidates some similarity in both word and deed of the two legs, in that both have, and do, pursue a common goal, and methodologically persecute and kill both Christians and Jews. Will these two legs unite to usher in and enforce the rise and tyranny of the antichrist, or are they reciprocal characters, each with their own region of the world to dominate? Watch, share, learn more, and comment as you are led. May God bless and keep...PLP
GTox444
Note: the video is relating my own opinion, based upon my understanding and research--please all do your own and test everything before adopting any particular view...Also, this is not a condemnation of the 'people', perse, of either religious affiliation, as they are themselves deceived, but of the leaders, and the powers of darkness which control and purvey the respective 'religions'.
*******************************************************************
RELATED/SUPPORTING VIDEO[S]:
SEE/SEARCH THE FOLLOWING YOUTUBE VIDEOS
PROCLAMATION TO THE WORLD !!! THE DAWNING OF THE ANTI-CHRIST !!! (Pope calling for Lucifer in mass)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LLEb...
All Religions Are One...Or Are They? By Chris White
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG9Az...
*An interesting mini-series suggesting the connection of RCC involvement in the advent and promotion of Islam via the 'prophet' of Islam; there are numerous such references throughout the public media:
(DID the Vatican train Muhammad?)
Pt1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QGyS...
Pt2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuqXW...
P3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Isnjr...
********************************
(Potential infiltration/takeover by immigration):
*Muslim Demographics-The Islamic Tidal Wave:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHsn_...
*How Islam is Taking Over The World: Islamization Explained:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpM6Q...
*(The 'politically-correct' propaganda tactic, and Islamic infiltration--is it a sinister plan?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB1wX...
(Chrislam & NWO news)
THE TRUTH ABOUT ISLAM - Is Allah the Same God As YHWH?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5asxk...
GLOBAL CONSOLIDATION ( NWO) HAPPENING NOW...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTfu-...
*The "Great Falling Away" from the Christian Faith:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhq4f...
Chrislam Rises! One World Religion Revealed? (2013):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxiHq...
***************************************************************
Visit my sites and ‘channels’
YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!
Go To:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444
——————————
Vimeo: GT Awakening (nine videos—not ‘2’ as stated in showcase—buggy interface!)
Go To:
https://vimeo.com/channels/1369543
OR:
https://vimeo.com/gt444/about
——————————
BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):
Go To:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Nsc...
——————————
Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):
Go To:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gee...
——————————
Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)
Go To:
http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
ALSO: LBRY (All of my YT videos cached and viewable/downloadable!)
@GTox444
((note:
Anyone who signs up via lbry.tv/$/invite/@GTox444#ba0b10a4429d18f28b1562fe8fc64bb13f0097f8
will automatically be subscribed to my LBRY channel and both of us will receive an LBC bonus!))
GTox444
Note: the video is relating my own opinion, based upon my understanding and research--please all do your own and test everything before adopting any particular view...Also, this is not a condemnation of the 'people', perse, of either religious affiliation, as they are themselves deceived, but of the leaders, and the powers of darkness which control and purvey the respective 'religions'.
*******************************************************************
RELATED/SUPPORTING VIDEO[S]:
SEE/SEARCH THE FOLLOWING YOUTUBE VIDEOS
PROCLAMATION TO THE WORLD !!! THE DAWNING OF THE ANTI-CHRIST !!! (Pope calling for Lucifer in mass)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LLEb...
All Religions Are One...Or Are They? By Chris White
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG9Az...
*An interesting mini-series suggesting the connection of RCC involvement in the advent and promotion of Islam via the 'prophet' of Islam; there are numerous such references throughout the public media:
(DID the Vatican train Muhammad?)
Pt1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QGyS...
Pt2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuqXW...
P3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Isnjr...
********************************
(Potential infiltration/takeover by immigration):
*Muslim Demographics-The Islamic Tidal Wave:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHsn_...
*How Islam is Taking Over The World: Islamization Explained:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpM6Q...
*(The 'politically-correct' propaganda tactic, and Islamic infiltration--is it a sinister plan?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB1wX...
(Chrislam & NWO news)
THE TRUTH ABOUT ISLAM - Is Allah the Same God As YHWH?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5asxk...
GLOBAL CONSOLIDATION ( NWO) HAPPENING NOW...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTfu-...
*The "Great Falling Away" from the Christian Faith:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhq4f...
Chrislam Rises! One World Religion Revealed? (2013):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxiHq...
***************************************************************
Visit my sites and ‘channels’
YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on MANY topics!
Go To:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444
——————————
Vimeo: GT Awakening (nine videos—not ‘2’ as stated in showcase—buggy interface!)
Go To:
https://vimeo.com/channels/1369543
OR:
https://vimeo.com/gt444/about
——————————
BitChute: GT’s BitcHoot (testing a few newer videos—please visit!)):
Go To:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2Nsc...
——————————
Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos—please visit!):
Go To:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gee...
——————————
Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)
Go To:
http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
ALSO: LBRY (All of my YT videos cached and viewable/downloadable!)
@GTox444
((note:
Anyone who signs up via lbry.tv/$/invite/@GTox444#ba0b10a4429d18f28b1562fe8fc64bb13f0097f8
will automatically be subscribed to my LBRY channel and both of us will receive an LBC bonus!))
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