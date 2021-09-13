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Buddhist Approach to 5th Dimension Multiverse w/Von Galt
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6 views • September 13, 2021
The interview starts at 5:05
Enjoy my book interview with Andrew of Nature of Reality Blog Talk Radio. I clarify some common misconceptions that some people have about Buddhism.
What is dharma (reality), shifting through the multiverse with your consciousness, and Christ consciousness (according to Buddhism).
I touch on the complete life of Yeshuah Ben Yosef, his wife, Miriam Magdala, and their 3 kids. I do not perpetuate the bad PR campaign fabricated by the early Catholic church.
Enjoy my book interview with Andrew of Nature of Reality Blog Talk Radio. I clarify some common misconceptions that some people have about Buddhism.
What is dharma (reality), shifting through the multiverse with your consciousness, and Christ consciousness (according to Buddhism).
I touch on the complete life of Yeshuah Ben Yosef, his wife, Miriam Magdala, and their 3 kids. I do not perpetuate the bad PR campaign fabricated by the early Catholic church.
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