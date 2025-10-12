© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We once considered a cholesterol level of 350 perfectly normal.
Now they want you down to 150 - so millions more ‘need’ pills.
That’s not healthcare - it’s a $22 billion marketing machine.
The famous Framingham Heart Study proved the opposite of what we’re told: when cholesterol is lowered, mortality increases.
People with the highest LDL live the longest. Statins extend life by only 3.2 days and cause Parkinson’s, dementia, diabetes, heart failure, and more.
Cholesterol is the building block of every cell. Lowering it damages the body and shortens life.
Statins don’t prevent disease - they fuel it.
Source @Barbara O'Neill
