A New Beginning Part 5: Are Curses For Real?

The word “curse” has a bad connotation and most Christians just want to relax and not be bothered with anything that brings turmoil and upsets their life. But as we press on toward a new beginning, it is important to look at curses found in the Bible and whether or not they apply to New Testament believers.

Using material from his book, Christian Dynamics Course 1, Pastor John answers questions such as: Do Old Testament curses apply to us? Can a Christian be cursed? What does it mean to appropriate God’s promises? Are Gentile nations exempted from the law of God?

Most Christians are ignorant on this subject and it can make a real difference in your life. What will you choose to do? Don’t be destroyed for lack of knowledge.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1294.pdf

RLJ-1294 -- JUNE 12, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Christian Dynamics Course 1