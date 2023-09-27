Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A New Beginning Part 5: Are Curses For Real?
channel image
Resurrection Life of Jesus
102 Subscribers
4 views
Published 18 hours ago

The word “curse” has a bad connotation and most Christians just want to relax and not be bothered with anything that brings turmoil and upsets their life. But as we press on toward a new beginning, it is important to look at curses found in the Bible and whether or not they apply to New Testament believers.

Using material from his book, Christian Dynamics Course 1, Pastor John answers questions such as: Do Old Testament curses apply to us? Can a Christian be cursed? What does it mean to appropriate God’s promises? Are Gentile nations exempted from the law of God?

Most Christians are ignorant on this subject and it can make a real difference in your life. What will you choose to do? Don’t be destroyed for lack of knowledge.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1294.pdf

RLJ-1294 -- JUNE 12, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Christian Dynamics Course 1

Keywords
biblechristianstestamentcurses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket