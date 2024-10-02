Thousands of YouTubers Sponsored by Pfizer Have Died From mRNA Poisoning - Media Blackout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YouTubers and social media influencers played a crucial role in spreading Big Pharma’s propaganda during the pandemic, fueling the mass formation psychosis that left a large portion of the population practically hypnotized into blindly following the draconian COVID measures.
Fast forward three years, and karma is catching up with those same YouTubers who pocketed Big Pharma’s money and promoted the shots.
Now, the devastating consequences are unfolding right before our eyes, as tens of thousands of young, healthy influencers are being diagnosed with rare and aggressive “turbo cancers,” and many others are dropping like flies of heart attacks and catastrophic brain bleeds.
