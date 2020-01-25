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What's Really Going On Here? CoronaVirus Spreading Incredibly Fast*Foretold In 2010? Coverup?
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71 views • January 25, 2020
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Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/IsChinar/status/1220604310255554561
https://twitter.com/IsChinar/status/1220632175743262720
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/01/24/coronavirus-wuhan-china-lockdown-quarantine-us-cases/4562257002/
https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/news/people/edinburgh-coronavirus-alert-three-patients-are-tested-edinburgh-royal-infirmary-1374315
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/snakes-source-coronavirus-found-china/story?id=68497086
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2020/01/24/France-confirms-2-cases-of-coronavirus-26-dead-in-China/8881579863559/
http://theconversation.com/us-china-trade-pact-president-trump-just-signed-fails-to-resolve-3-fundamental-issues-130017
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-information-crackdown-on-wuhan-coronavirus-2020-1
https://twitter.com/nasanasal/status/1220783153410912256?s=20
https://twitter.com/Zhao_Dading/status/1219591819228602370
https://twitter.com/newsmax/status/1220799279167610880
https://7news.com.au/news/sydney/child-rushed-to-hospital-suspected-of-contracting-coronavirus-after-landing-in-sydney-c-664342
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EPDicz5WAAEjlQt?format=jpg&name=900x900
Island Online News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=399&v=ZNlxgKsVM58&feature=emb_logo
https://twitter.com/badiucao/status/1220729514000633858
https://me.me/i/ted-turner-founder-of-cnn-a-total-population-of-250-300-million-17265483
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=lUt73Dxj&id=15A45ABA5592609344A4B1B484FC9A86472A716D&thid=OIP.lUt73Dxjmj4b5a5tFIlaxAHaE7&mediaurl=https%3a%2f%2fwww.askideas.com%2fwp-content%2fuploads%2f2016%2f12%2fThe-world-today-has-6.8-billion-people.-Thats-headed-up-to-about-9-billion.-Now-if-we-do-a-really-great-job-on-new-vaccines-health-care-reproductive-health-...-Bill-Gates.jpg&exph=533&expw=800&q=%22The+world+today+has+6.8+billion+people.+That%e2%80%99s+heading+up+to+about+nine+billion.+Now+if+we+do+a+really+great+job+on+new+vaccines%2c+health+care%2c+reproductive+health+services%2c+we+could+lower+that+by+perhaps+10+or+15+percent.%e2%80%9d+--+Bill+Gates&simid=608012144147173287&selectedIndex=0&ajaxhist=0
Rob Martin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqCVB0tOSVQ
https://finance.yahoo.com/video/starbucks-becomes-latest-company-suspend-204326325.html
https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/mers/control_prevention.html?fbclid=IwAR0onA-E1Kh0ExvyQxZ2aOC0wbb3NBtM4XFUUGFOe7W_3deddUBebzbHxik
https://twitter.com/onlyyoontv/status/1220750923556741121
http://www.shadolsonshow.com/2020/01/24/breaking-chinese-bioweapons-lab-in-wuhan-blamed-for-coronavirus-outbreak/
https://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/30316-scientists-in-the-netherlands-reveal-3d-structure-of-coronavirus
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/corona-contagion-crashes-commoditystock-markets-worldwide-bonds-bullion-bid
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/please-help-us-supply-shortages-rock-wuhan-outbreak-overwhelms-chinese-healthcare
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/IsChinar/status/1220604310255554561
https://twitter.com/IsChinar/status/1220632175743262720
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/01/24/coronavirus-wuhan-china-lockdown-quarantine-us-cases/4562257002/
https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/news/people/edinburgh-coronavirus-alert-three-patients-are-tested-edinburgh-royal-infirmary-1374315
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/snakes-source-coronavirus-found-china/story?id=68497086
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2020/01/24/France-confirms-2-cases-of-coronavirus-26-dead-in-China/8881579863559/
http://theconversation.com/us-china-trade-pact-president-trump-just-signed-fails-to-resolve-3-fundamental-issues-130017
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-information-crackdown-on-wuhan-coronavirus-2020-1
https://twitter.com/nasanasal/status/1220783153410912256?s=20
https://twitter.com/Zhao_Dading/status/1219591819228602370
https://twitter.com/newsmax/status/1220799279167610880
https://7news.com.au/news/sydney/child-rushed-to-hospital-suspected-of-contracting-coronavirus-after-landing-in-sydney-c-664342
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EPDicz5WAAEjlQt?format=jpg&name=900x900
Island Online News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=399&v=ZNlxgKsVM58&feature=emb_logo
https://twitter.com/badiucao/status/1220729514000633858
https://me.me/i/ted-turner-founder-of-cnn-a-total-population-of-250-300-million-17265483
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=lUt73Dxj&id=15A45ABA5592609344A4B1B484FC9A86472A716D&thid=OIP.lUt73Dxjmj4b5a5tFIlaxAHaE7&mediaurl=https%3a%2f%2fwww.askideas.com%2fwp-content%2fuploads%2f2016%2f12%2fThe-world-today-has-6.8-billion-people.-Thats-headed-up-to-about-9-billion.-Now-if-we-do-a-really-great-job-on-new-vaccines-health-care-reproductive-health-...-Bill-Gates.jpg&exph=533&expw=800&q=%22The+world+today+has+6.8+billion+people.+That%e2%80%99s+heading+up+to+about+nine+billion.+Now+if+we+do+a+really+great+job+on+new+vaccines%2c+health+care%2c+reproductive+health+services%2c+we+could+lower+that+by+perhaps+10+or+15+percent.%e2%80%9d+--+Bill+Gates&simid=608012144147173287&selectedIndex=0&ajaxhist=0
Rob Martin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqCVB0tOSVQ
https://finance.yahoo.com/video/starbucks-becomes-latest-company-suspend-204326325.html
https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/mers/control_prevention.html?fbclid=IwAR0onA-E1Kh0ExvyQxZ2aOC0wbb3NBtM4XFUUGFOe7W_3deddUBebzbHxik
https://twitter.com/onlyyoontv/status/1220750923556741121
http://www.shadolsonshow.com/2020/01/24/breaking-chinese-bioweapons-lab-in-wuhan-blamed-for-coronavirus-outbreak/
https://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/30316-scientists-in-the-netherlands-reveal-3d-structure-of-coronavirus
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/corona-contagion-crashes-commoditystock-markets-worldwide-bonds-bullion-bid
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/please-help-us-supply-shortages-rock-wuhan-outbreak-overwhelms-chinese-healthcare
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