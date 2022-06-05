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Unconstitutional Awakening ep12
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20 views • June 05, 2022
Join me as I host children's author, homeschool advocate, and all around patriotic good guy Brett Pike, and watch as we discuss him, and the generous things he's doing for the freedom community. Find more about Classical Learner and Brett at
Classicallearner.com
https://launchpass.com/homeschool-connected/homeschoolsconnected
Classicallearner.com
https://launchpass.com/homeschool-connected/homeschoolsconnected
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