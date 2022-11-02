Fire Becomes A Powerful Defense Weapon For Common People In China

https://gnews.org/articles/503101
Summary：When people are driven to desperation, they will use fire and water to save themselves out of instinct. And the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will eventually destroy by fire.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.