https://gettr.com/post/p2j7wkb3468
06072023 Winn Tucson China Watch w/ Congressman Paul Gosar and Nicole
Roughly $1.3 billion in grants from U.S. federal agencies went to Russia and China, $4.2 million from U.S. taxpayers went to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and 100 million American money went to CCP-controlled company funds. The United States must stop the CCP’s financial penetration of the United States.
美国联邦政府机构提供的赠款中约有 13 亿美元去了俄罗斯和中共，美国纳税人的420 万美元被给到了武汉病毒研究所；一亿美国人的钱在中共企业的基金里。美国必须阻止中共对美国的金融渗透。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#NFSCSpeaks #winntucsonradioshow
@mosenglish @moschinese
