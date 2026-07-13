250th - Iran Trump Bounty - Cities raise Somali Flags

The American Revolution was an insurrection carried out by 13 of Great Britain’s North American colonies that began in 1775 and ended with a peace treaty in 1783.





The colonies won political independence and went on to form the United States of America. The war followed more than a decade of growing estrangement between the British crown and a large and influential segment of its North American colonies that was caused by British attempts to assert greater control over colonial affairs after having long adhered to a policy of salutary neglect.





Until early in 1778 the conflict was a civil war within the British Empire, but afterward it became an international war as France (in 1778) and Spain (in 1779) joined the colonies against Britain.





Meanwhile, the Netherlands, which provided both official recognition of the United States and financial support for it, was engaged in its own war against Britain (see Anglo-Dutch Wars).





From the beginning, sea power was vital in determining the course of the war, lending to British strategy a flexibility that helped compensate for the comparatively small numbers of troops sent to America and ultimately enabling the French to help bring about the final British surrender at Yorktown in 1781.





https://www.britannica.com/event/American-Revolution









Iran lawmakers push $58 million bounty on Trump





Iran's parliament reportedly is considering a bill calling for the assassination of both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





Iranian lawmakers are preparing to vote on legislation that would formally authorize a $58 million reward for anyone who kills Trump following the February U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, The Telegraph reported Monday.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/iran-lawmakers-push-58-million-bounty-on-trump/ar-AA23yG8F









How Serious Are Iran’s Threats Against Trump?





Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed in a social media post to avenge the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The former Supreme Leader was killed in the United States-Israel airstrikes that marked the start of the war with Iran on Feb. 28. His funeral was marked by chants calling for the deaths of both U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and it unfolded amid renewed escalations between the United States and Iran.





https://time.com/article/2026/07/11/how-serious-are-iran-s-threats-against-trump-/









Three Presidents Die on July 4th: Just a Coincidence?





https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/three-presidents-die-on-july-4th-just-a-coincidence









City officials raise Somali flag after cancelling Independence Day fireworks





A city in New York appears to be celebrating America’s 250th birthday differently.





Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan confirmed Tuesday that the city cancelled its Independence Day firework show, WGRZ reported Wednesday. However, some other city officials found time to celebrate Somali Independence Day, social media posts show.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/city-officials-raise-somali-flag-after-cancelling-independence-day-fireworks/ar-AA275Bk4