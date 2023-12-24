The lame dog looked at me with a broken heart, she didn't want to receive a sad ending

Pitiful Animal





JADE was found wandering the streets with one of her feet broken

A three-month-old puppy with a history of being run over or brutal human behavior.

She received support for her foot movement at the vet clinic

While we were taking care of the jade feet, unfortunately she caught the virus

However, this little warrior was too resilient to give up on life

She was supported by a neurologist and orthopedist

We moved out of the vet to be treated at a makeshift home that specialized in CINOMOSE.

Jade fought to live, we knew that defeating the virus, it was a big challenge

We took on little JADE's challenge and helped her through her worst nightmare.

The virus was still in the early stages, she was hospitalized

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KMGiB9iSEM