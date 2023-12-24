The lame dog looked at me with a broken heart, she didn't want to receive a sad ending

Pitiful Animal
Dec 23, 2023
JADE was found wandering the streets with one of her feet broken
A three-month-old puppy with a history of being run over or brutal human behavior.
She received support for her foot movement at the vet clinic
While we were taking care of the jade feet, unfortunately she caught the virus
However, this little warrior was too resilient to give up on life
She was supported by a neurologist and orthopedist
We moved out of the vet to be treated at a makeshift home that specialized in CINOMOSE.
Jade fought to live, we knew that defeating the virus, it was a big challenge
We took on little JADE's challenge and helped her through her worst nightmare.
The virus was still in the early stages, she was hospitalized
