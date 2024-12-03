A Very Heavy Agenda Part 3 Maintaining the World Order (2015)

https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/A-Very-Heavy-Agenda---Part-3:8

A Very Heavy Agenda Part 3: Maintaining the World Order (2015)





https://averyheavyagenda.com/

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6295166/

https://twitter.com/veryheavyagenda?lang=en

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/averyheavyagendatrilogy





"When the Berlin wall fell, our work wasn't finished". -- Victoria Nuland, November 2013





“Fuck the EU” -- Victoria Nuland, February 2014





While stage managing the American empire has undoubtedly proved to be a more difficult task now than in the bipolar world of the cold war era, it is not for lack of greed or hubris that the Kagans and others continue to sell their vision. Did they create these ideas because they truly believe in America's right to be the dominant force in the world? Or, do these ideas help sell weapons and control resources like oil and rare minerals? Part 3 shows interview footage of an obscure PNAC member (Thomas Donnelly) taking credit for the ominous “New Pearl Harbor” phrasing in the notorious 'Rebuilding America’s Defenses' document. But the evidence shows the genesis of the concept to be patriarch Don Kagan, in conjunction with his son Fred, in prior op-eds that call for ‘a catalyzing event’. Other newly sourced footage shows the pair advocating for a US military ground invasion of Palestine on September 12th, 2001 and displaying an unnerving prescience about the 9/11 attacks themselves.





"We're an empire now and when we act we create our own reality, and while you're studying that reality—we'll act again, creating other new realities which you can study too. We're history's actors…and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do" - Karl Rove





When you take stock of the mindset of people who not only have access to the nexuses of power, but who trade in forming and widely disseminating arguments that justify bringing America closer to a potential nuclear confrontation with Russia, it shows something more plainly Machiavellian at work, with an aim ultimately much more sinister than simply spin.