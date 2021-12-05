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WHO Negotiates Legally Binding 'Pandemic Treaty' As Tyranny Expands throughout World (MIRRORED)
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WHO Negotiates Legally Binding 'Pandemic Treaty' As Tyranny Expands throughout World (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth1at:-
https://youtu.be/6yp3JKTKsio

Microchip infrastructure gains ground in US, Sweden; Germany ready to vote on general mandatory vaccination policy, more countries destroy freedom for unvaccinated, and so much more. Links are below.

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https://twitter.com/disclosetv?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/a-microchip-containing-your-vaccine-passport-information-can-now-be-embedded-in-your-hand

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-01/multiple-people-escape-howard-springs-quarantine-facility-darwin/100663994

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/canada-prohibits-unvaccinated-travelers-on-planes-and-trains

Promoting Stasi Australia
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1465145178558275584

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/italy-bans-unvaccinated-cinemas-restaurants-and-sports-events

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/merkel-to-enforce-e2-80-98lockdown-for-unvaccinated-e2-80-99-with-covid-surging/ar-AARnIC0

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/germany-imposes-strict-curbs-unvaccinated-limits-gatherings-will-mandate-covid-shots

https://www.businessinsider.com/will-delta-send-us-lockdown-economy-vaccinated-unvaccinated-repeat-2020-2021-8?r=US&;IR=T

https://summit.news/2021/11/30/unvaccinated-austrians-face-prison-time-huge-fines-for-non-compliance/

https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1466233293498556421

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/02/omicron-variant-fuelling-exponential-rise-in-covid-cases-say-south-africa-officials

Travel testing restrictions for legal entry to US, not for illegal entry
https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status/1466123343287832576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1466123343287832576%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fsarahd-313035%2F2021%2F12%2F01%2Fpeter-doocy-backs-dr-anthony-fauci-into-an-extremely-tight-corner-with-question-about-testing-requirements-for-everybody-entering-the-us-video%2F

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/12/02/world/biden-omicron-variant-covid

Commentary By Dr. Angelique Coetzee
https://twitter.com/KoenSwinkels/status/1465906474270531589

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/france-deploys-military-police-caribbean-islands-amid-unrest-over-vaccine-mandate

San Francisco Mayor Dancing Maskless
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1464870926634213378

https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/san-francisco-and-marin-ease-indoor-mask-mandates-what-to-know/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/omicron-could-cause-supply-chain-crunch-worsen-oecd-warns

https://www.climatedepot.com/2021/12/01/a-radical-un-climate-style-pandemic-treaty-for-viruses-world-health-organizations-agrees-to-negotiate-a-pandemic-treaty-to-prevent-next-outbreak/

https://tomluongo.me/2021/11/30/germany-falls-completely-to-davos/

https://www.politico.eu/article/germany-elections-government-europe-olaf-scholz-angela-merkel-sdp-fdp-greens-brussels/
Keywords
deathvaccinetyrannygermanymandatesbill gatesmhraaustrianhsdavosadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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