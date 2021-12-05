© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHO Negotiates Legally Binding 'Pandemic Treaty' As Tyranny Expands throughout World (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
492 views • December 05, 2021
WHO Negotiates Legally Binding 'Pandemic Treaty' As Tyranny Expands throughout World (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth1at:-
https://youtu.be/6yp3JKTKsio
Microchip infrastructure gains ground in US, Sweden; Germany ready to vote on general mandatory vaccination policy, more countries destroy freedom for unvaccinated, and so much more. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my backup channels on YT, odysee, & Bitchute; links are below.
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
odysee
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/a-microchip-containing-your-vaccine-passport-information-can-now-be-embedded-in-your-hand
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-01/multiple-people-escape-howard-springs-quarantine-facility-darwin/100663994
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/canada-prohibits-unvaccinated-travelers-on-planes-and-trains
Promoting Stasi Australia
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1465145178558275584
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/italy-bans-unvaccinated-cinemas-restaurants-and-sports-events
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/merkel-to-enforce-e2-80-98lockdown-for-unvaccinated-e2-80-99-with-covid-surging/ar-AARnIC0
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/germany-imposes-strict-curbs-unvaccinated-limits-gatherings-will-mandate-covid-shots
https://www.businessinsider.com/will-delta-send-us-lockdown-economy-vaccinated-unvaccinated-repeat-2020-2021-8?r=US&;IR=T
https://summit.news/2021/11/30/unvaccinated-austrians-face-prison-time-huge-fines-for-non-compliance/
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1466233293498556421
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/02/omicron-variant-fuelling-exponential-rise-in-covid-cases-say-south-africa-officials
Travel testing restrictions for legal entry to US, not for illegal entry
https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status/1466123343287832576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1466123343287832576%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fsarahd-313035%2F2021%2F12%2F01%2Fpeter-doocy-backs-dr-anthony-fauci-into-an-extremely-tight-corner-with-question-about-testing-requirements-for-everybody-entering-the-us-video%2F
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/12/02/world/biden-omicron-variant-covid
Commentary By Dr. Angelique Coetzee
https://twitter.com/KoenSwinkels/status/1465906474270531589
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/france-deploys-military-police-caribbean-islands-amid-unrest-over-vaccine-mandate
San Francisco Mayor Dancing Maskless
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1464870926634213378
https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/san-francisco-and-marin-ease-indoor-mask-mandates-what-to-know/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/omicron-could-cause-supply-chain-crunch-worsen-oecd-warns
https://www.climatedepot.com/2021/12/01/a-radical-un-climate-style-pandemic-treaty-for-viruses-world-health-organizations-agrees-to-negotiate-a-pandemic-treaty-to-prevent-next-outbreak/
https://tomluongo.me/2021/11/30/germany-falls-completely-to-davos/
https://www.politico.eu/article/germany-elections-government-europe-olaf-scholz-angela-merkel-sdp-fdp-greens-brussels/
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth1at:-
https://youtu.be/6yp3JKTKsio
Microchip infrastructure gains ground in US, Sweden; Germany ready to vote on general mandatory vaccination policy, more countries destroy freedom for unvaccinated, and so much more. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my backup channels on YT, odysee, & Bitchute; links are below.
neverlosetruth2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
neverlosetruth3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
odysee
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://twitter.com/disclosetv?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/a-microchip-containing-your-vaccine-passport-information-can-now-be-embedded-in-your-hand
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-01/multiple-people-escape-howard-springs-quarantine-facility-darwin/100663994
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/canada-prohibits-unvaccinated-travelers-on-planes-and-trains
Promoting Stasi Australia
https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1465145178558275584
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/italy-bans-unvaccinated-cinemas-restaurants-and-sports-events
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/merkel-to-enforce-e2-80-98lockdown-for-unvaccinated-e2-80-99-with-covid-surging/ar-AARnIC0
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/germany-imposes-strict-curbs-unvaccinated-limits-gatherings-will-mandate-covid-shots
https://www.businessinsider.com/will-delta-send-us-lockdown-economy-vaccinated-unvaccinated-repeat-2020-2021-8?r=US&;IR=T
https://summit.news/2021/11/30/unvaccinated-austrians-face-prison-time-huge-fines-for-non-compliance/
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1466233293498556421
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/02/omicron-variant-fuelling-exponential-rise-in-covid-cases-say-south-africa-officials
Travel testing restrictions for legal entry to US, not for illegal entry
https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status/1466123343287832576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1466123343287832576%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fsarahd-313035%2F2021%2F12%2F01%2Fpeter-doocy-backs-dr-anthony-fauci-into-an-extremely-tight-corner-with-question-about-testing-requirements-for-everybody-entering-the-us-video%2F
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/12/02/world/biden-omicron-variant-covid
Commentary By Dr. Angelique Coetzee
https://twitter.com/KoenSwinkels/status/1465906474270531589
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/france-deploys-military-police-caribbean-islands-amid-unrest-over-vaccine-mandate
San Francisco Mayor Dancing Maskless
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1464870926634213378
https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/san-francisco-and-marin-ease-indoor-mask-mandates-what-to-know/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/omicron-could-cause-supply-chain-crunch-worsen-oecd-warns
https://www.climatedepot.com/2021/12/01/a-radical-un-climate-style-pandemic-treaty-for-viruses-world-health-organizations-agrees-to-negotiate-a-pandemic-treaty-to-prevent-next-outbreak/
https://tomluongo.me/2021/11/30/germany-falls-completely-to-davos/
https://www.politico.eu/article/germany-elections-government-europe-olaf-scholz-angela-merkel-sdp-fdp-greens-brussels/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.