DEL INVESTIGATES THE WILD WORLD OF PEPTIDES

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Peptides are everywhere right now: TikTok, wellness clinics, weight-loss ads. But how much of the hype holds up? Del sits down with peptide powerhouses Dr. Tyna Moore and Jim LaValle to start his investigation into what peptides actually do, the real risks of the unregulated gray market, and explore the extraordinary therapeutic potential that's fueling the peptide revolution.