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A microchip-based program backed by Bill Gates is tracking the COVID status of millions
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68 views • January 08, 2021
December 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – On November 17, LifeSiteNews reported that the Gates Foundation has been a major backer of Microchips Biotech, a company that designs a kind of contraceptive microchip commissioned directly by Bill Gates.

In June, Gates lied about his involvement with Microchips Biotech in a CBS interview, saying, “I’ve never been involved in any sort of microchip-type thing.” Ten days later, his foundation gave Microchips Biotech another $1 million grant.

In fact, Gates lied not only Microchips Biotech, but about another microchip project - one with strong ties to COVID-19 tracking initiatives.

Since 2015, the Gates Foundation has supported Khushi Baby, a microchip-based project in India that helps monitor children's vaccination through attachable NFC microchip necklaces.

Khushi Baby necklaces hold immunization history, GPS location at time of vaccination, and biometric data from children and their parents. The information can be read by an app that the the company created and can be uploaded to a cloud service to be “accessed seamlessly by NGOs, MOHs [Ministries of Health], and other health officials.”

Continued at https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/a-microchip-based-program-backed-by-gates-and-the-world-economic-forum-is-tracking-the-covid-status-of-millions

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGPUd9wKEeA
The John-Henry Westen Show
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bill gatesgaviworld economic forummicrochippingkhushi baby
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