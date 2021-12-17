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Is Jeremiah 10 REALLY about a Christmas Tree? (really?!?)
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26 views • December 17, 2021
Before you jump on to being an apostle of Paganism this Christmas, and parroting instead of studying, consider that Jeremiah 10 is NOT about a Christmas Tree....and consider that the Christmas Tree points to the Bookends of the Bible......the Tree of Life, that Adam lost by Sin, and that Jesus died on a Tree of Death to get us back to!
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