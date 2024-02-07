NWO: WEF’s Yuval Harari asks “why do we need so many humans for”?

FAIR
Yuval
Noah Harari, senior advisor to Klaus Schwab, is one sick individual.
He is suggesting that, following the takeover of the human race by
computers, “why do we need so many humans for”?
He’s one demented little fraud.
