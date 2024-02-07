Create New Account
NWO: WEF’s Yuval Harari asks “why do we need so many humans for”?
Published a day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Yuval Noah Harari, senior advisor to Klaus Schwab, is one sick individual. He is suggesting that, following the takeover of the human race by computers, “why do we need so many humans for”?

He’s one demented little fraud. 

fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuapopeson of godyahabbaworld economic forumelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysklaus schwabfather of lightsthe almightyyuval hararifather of spiritsfaithful and true

