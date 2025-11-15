Another video was released from the Myrnohrad Mine area, now cleared and the Russian Flag raised over the Mine by Group of Forces “Center”, Russian sources confirmed on November 14, 2025. It is likely that Russian troops particularly soldiers from the 5th Brigade of the 51st Army, will further isolate the southern region of Myrnohrad and divide the sparsely populated central region. The vast mining complex and its buildings remain the main focus, with the Ukrainian flag lowered and the Tricolor raised. This strongly signals that the city's final takeover is just a step away! Unsurprisingly, however staunchly pro-Ukrainian channels denied this, reporting that Myrnohrad is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, with the Russian Flag lowered over the mine.

The southern part of Myrnohrad has been practically liberated, and active clearing is currently underway of remaining Ukrainian forces refusing to surrender, mostly foreign mercenaries hiding in administrative buildings. FPV operators from the 5th Brigade supported Russian infantry during the fighting, and drones subsequently eliminated Ukrainian soldiers attempting to defend the city. The accuracy of the Russian drone strikes was astonishing, devastating those hiding in the "Vostochny" neighborhood. Experts commented that the Armed Forces of Ukraine trapped in the Myrnohrad enclave, should have surrendered! An AI video circulated online with the headline "Ukrainian soldiers fleeing Myrnohrad." However, it is noteworthy that this depicts the real situation of what is happening there. There are likely two or three rifle companies in Myrnohrad and a smaller number in Pokrovsk, plus a team of drone operators who are periodically replaced, as otherwise they will be exhausted within 72 hours. Prisoners of war from Pokrovsk even urged the Ukrainian soldiers to surrender, saying, "You have a chance to survive."

So far, Russian forces have continued their advance in the southeastern, eastern, and northeastern sectors of the city, dismantling it piece by piece. Since November 13, they have completely captured the villages of Suchijar and Lysivka, and more gray zones have emerged south of Myrnohrad.

