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Democrat Riots Spread As A Fake Pandemic Dies Off - War Room Full Show
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9 views • June 02, 2020
An epic War Room transmission today as video highlights from all the Democrat riots from the weekend are aired including the ones the television media will never air. We tell the hard truths of what is happening in America, what is behind the riots, who is responsible and why. Why are Democrat local politicians handcuffing the police response? Their kids are part of the rioters. All it took was Democrat riots to end the fake pandemic, but will the media ever pay for inciting both? Callers also weigh in on all the issues before we hear from President Trump on the state of the nation. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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