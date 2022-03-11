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Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire: “The press is redundant and is an accessory to any high crimes we’re witnessing now. The current threat of nuclear war is the cost of ignorance.
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51 views • March 11, 2022
Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire: “The press is redundant and is an accessory to any high crimes we’re witnessing now. The current threat of nuclear war is the cost of ignorance. Our leaders are not serious people; they lie every five minutes.”
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