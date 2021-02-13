BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Your “Unexplained Infertility” is Explainable
ReclaimOptimalHealth
ReclaimOptimalHealth
8 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
422 views • February 13, 2021
Today I’m going to share with you why you’ve likely been diagnosed with “unexplained infertility”, and how to get out of that cycle of trial and error using a Functional Fertility Approach. I’ll specifically talk about 4 main functional lab tests that are vital for helping to explain your infertility.

Why Birth Control Has Long Lasting Effects on Fertility
https://youtu.be/Is04OxuLTvI

Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198

To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/

Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
Keywords
thyroidpregnancyinfertilitybirth controlfunctional medicineconceptionmiscarriageendometriosisfertilityspermpcosivfunexplained infertilityiuihormone therapynatural pregnancyfertility successmiscarriage after ivfmiscarriage after iuirecurrent pregnancy losspolycystic ovarian syndromefunctional fertilitysecondary infertilityuterine liningfunctional lab testing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Meta-Analysis Links Daily Nut Intake to Lower Hypertension Risk

Meta-Analysis Links Daily Nut Intake to Lower Hypertension Risk

Coco Somers
Study Correlates Seminal Neonicotinoid Concentrations With Lower Sperm Counts

Study Correlates Seminal Neonicotinoid Concentrations With Lower Sperm Counts

Sterling Ashworth
New York Doctor Lists Foods That May Help Reduce Belly Fat, Protect Heart Health

New York Doctor Lists Foods That May Help Reduce Belly Fat, Protect Heart Health

Coco Somers
Study: Sugar-Free Diet May Disrupt Gut Microbiome in Mice

Study: Sugar-Free Diet May Disrupt Gut Microbiome in Mice

Coco Somers
Later Meals Tied to Worse Sleep, Higher Glucose; Researchers Point to Circadian Timing

Later Meals Tied to Worse Sleep, Higher Glucose; Researchers Point to Circadian Timing

Coco Somers
Nap vs. Exercise: Both Help Combat Memory Loss from Sleep Deprivation, Study Finds

Nap vs. Exercise: Both Help Combat Memory Loss from Sleep Deprivation, Study Finds

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy