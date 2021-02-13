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Your “Unexplained Infertility” is Explainable
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422 views • February 13, 2021
Today I’m going to share with you why you’ve likely been diagnosed with “unexplained infertility”, and how to get out of that cycle of trial and error using a Functional Fertility Approach. I’ll specifically talk about 4 main functional lab tests that are vital for helping to explain your infertility.
Why Birth Control Has Long Lasting Effects on Fertility
https://youtu.be/Is04OxuLTvI
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
Why Birth Control Has Long Lasting Effects on Fertility
https://youtu.be/Is04OxuLTvI
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
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