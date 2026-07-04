BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Price of Independence
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • 3 days ago

This Independence Day, take a step beyond the fireworks and discover the true meaning of July 4, 1776.

In this episode, we examine the principles that inspired America's Founding Fathers to declare independence from Great Britain, the grievances outlined in the Declaration of Independence, and the enduring ideas of individual liberty, limited government, and natural rights. We'll explore the writings of Thomas Jefferson and Samuel Adams, discuss the historical context of the American Revolution, and consider how those founding principles relate to today's debates over the proper role of government.

Whether you agree or disagree with the conclusions, this episode is an invitation to revisit the documents and ideas that shaped the United States and to reflect on the responsibilities that come with freedom.

Topics covered: • The Declaration of Independence explained • The grievances against King George III • Natural rights and limited government • Thomas Jefferson and Samuel Adams • The American Revolution • Independence Day history • Individual liberty and civic responsibility • Modern debates over government and freedom

🇺🇸 If you enjoyed this video, please like, subscribe, and share it with someone who believes America's founding history is worth understanding.

What does Independence Day mean to you? Let us know in the comments below.


#FourthOfJuly #IndependenceDay #DeclarationOfIndependence #AmericanHistory #FoundingFathers #Constitution #Liberty #Freedom #Patriotism #History #UnitedStates #July4th

Keywords
july 4thfreedomconstitutionindependence daybill of rightsdeclaration of independencefounding fatherspatriotismnatural rightsrevolutionary warthomas jeffersonunalienable rightsconstitutional republicamerican revolutionindividual libertyamerican historyking george iiisamuel adamsfourth of julylimited governmentlife liberty and the pursuit of happinesshistory of independence daywhy we celebrate the fourth of julymeaning of july 4th
Chapters

10:40End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz Tanker Traffic

Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz Tanker Traffic

Garrison Vance
Doug Casey Predicts Trump Will Not Complete Second Term

Doug Casey Predicts Trump Will Not Complete Second Term

Garrison Vance
Report: Secret Service Knew Gunman Was Armed and in Place Two Minutes Before Trump Shooting

Report: Secret Service Knew Gunman Was Armed and in Place Two Minutes Before Trump Shooting

Garrison Vance
Air Force Major Arrested at Capitol for Calling for Trump, Vance Impeachment

Air Force Major Arrested at Capitol for Calling for Trump, Vance Impeachment

Ramon Tomey
Iran asserts Hormuz control as Qatar reports progress in indirect talks with U.S.

Iran asserts Hormuz control as Qatar reports progress in indirect talks with U.S.

Morgan S. Verity
Iranian President: Tehran to Honor Commitments If Washington Adheres to Memorandum

Iranian President: Tehran to Honor Commitments If Washington Adheres to Memorandum

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy