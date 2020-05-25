Don't Think Twice, It's All Right

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i think it would be hard to find someone, in the rock n' roll era, as prolific as him & with so many good songs.
you can criticize his live performances, but it's hard to debunk his musical & poetic genius. and his relevance in these last days is unequaled.