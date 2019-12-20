Jesus my Hero

The Lord impressed upon my heart the following message which I put into words as best I could but could never do it justice. It was beyond words. My wonderful friend from "Pointing to Jesus" created this EPIC video for me to bring this message to life! Please check out his channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGyhul7KlYHzeVt0Y4mFJpQ _______________________________ When you hear about heroes fighting epic battles: the more they overcome, the more glorious their victory, and the more they are honored and worthy. I'll tell you a story about my Hero... Once upon a time, God created all things, through Love and for Love. Pride challenged Love. The devil challenged love with his foolish pride. Love has been tested for thousands of years by the devil, through powerful evil schemes beyond our imagining. But the light of love shines through this darkness and the darkness knows it not. Gods places His true love as little seeds in the darkest of places where they are stomped on over and over by the devil. His Love faithfully shines through all that abuse and trauma and it grows. Through lifetimes of trials and hardships, it overcomes. Love bears all things. Love believes all things with unmovable faith. Love never gives up. Love hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails. Love is the way, the truth and the life. Satan cannot stop it. Sin cannot stop it. Lies and fear cannot stop it. Death cannot stop it. Gods true Love conquers all. God IS Love. Love is not just a feeling. Love is a real person. He is God. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends. My hero, is coming soon to vanquish that prideful devil and all darkness - with only His breath! Love allowed the devil to do his worst. Love allowed free will, because Love knew, Love trusted, Love has proven for all time: that Love wins. Always. Noone will ever question Love again. For all time. There is only one hero that is worthy for all the praise, the glory and the honor forever and ever. He is True Love, and His name is Jesus Christ He is my hero. He is THE hero. He is King of Kings and Lord of Lords. He is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last. He is the greatest gift you will ever get. ______________________________ You can email me at: [email protected]

My website: https://daughterofgod.home.blog/home/