© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Masks Cause Brain Damage Thru Lower Oxygen Intake And Is Training the Ai For G A I T Recognition And Has Allowed Governments Worldwide To Enact TOTALITARIAN Measures Against The People
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • September 19, 2020
Sourced from Brighteon
Title: Planned Illusion Episodes 1 thru 3
Masks have been shown to not meaningfully reduce the spread and cause an assortment of other health issues, such as headaches, sore throats, bad breath, and even psychological harm to developing children, since facial expressions are an INTEGRAL part of human communication.
As most of you know, ai has been used to catalog virtually all facial data on humans in the world and has now been moved to gather BEHAVIOR and GAIT data to be able to distinguish between different people PURELY on those traits.
Title: Planned Illusion Episodes 1 thru 3
Masks have been shown to not meaningfully reduce the spread and cause an assortment of other health issues, such as headaches, sore throats, bad breath, and even psychological harm to developing children, since facial expressions are an INTEGRAL part of human communication.
As most of you know, ai has been used to catalog virtually all facial data on humans in the world and has now been moved to gather BEHAVIOR and GAIT data to be able to distinguish between different people PURELY on those traits.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.