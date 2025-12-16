Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 16, 2025 - mRNA Jabs Revealed as Biological NERVE AGENTS Designed to Maim and Kill

- Australian Chef Pete Evans and His Ban from TV (0:10)

- Covid-19 Vaccines and Children's Health Defense Group (3:11)

- Robert F Kennedy Jr and Black Box Warnings (4:49)

- Former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon's Testimony (7:49)

- The Role of the Vaccine Industry and Global Censorship (18:47)

- Rob Reiner's Death and the Power of Words (23:47)

- Update on Brighteon.ai and Its Popularity (27:30)

- The Importance of AI in Maintaining Brighteon.ai (31:57)

- The Future of Brighteon.ai and Its Global Reach (35:50)

- Introduction of Chef Pete Evans and His Philosophy (48:07)

- Fasting and Mental Clarity (1:11:04)

- Dietary Philosophy and Intuition (1:24:19)

- Ancestral Wisdom and Conscious Cooking (1:26:44)

- Sensory Acuity and Food Quality (1:32:05)

- Parental Guidance and Child Nutrition (1:38:47)

- Shadow Foods and Real Food (1:49:07)

- Belief Systems and Food Fears (1:54:28)

- AI and Book Creation (2:03:19)

- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (2:35:56)

- Future of AI and Human Potential (2:42:24)

- Robots and Asset Protection (2:42:43)

- Robotics and Low Expectations (2:44:59)

- Timeless Episodes and Health Improvements (2:45:49)

- Health and Knowledge Access (2:47:58)

- Impact of Decentralized TV (2:50:12)

- Education and AI (2:52:25)

- Book Engine and Token Distribution (2:54:44)

- Book Engine Features and Benefits (2:59:18)

- Authenticity and Fun in the Show (3:03:55)

- Future of Decentralized TV (3:07:35)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





