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Do You Go To The Bible For Guidance and Strength?
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41 views • March 28, 2022
Psalms 27:1
“(A Psalm of David.) The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”
King James Version
“(A Psalm of David.) The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”
King James Version
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