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They do not work for you. Joos are not white
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72 views • June 02, 2021
3/6/2021 'GREAT' NORTH AIR AMBULANCE NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME, UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7854.
Iron Dome does not exist it was admitted decades ago by the IDF. It was a psych op by the media to get the enemies to stop firing missiles. A missile cannot hit another missile unless by a fluke / miracle ..so fire away
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-y-rauven-on-hitler_dlGV3Gcc7DaQYoT.html
When Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon besieged and then captured Jerusalem he took the infirm weak from this city (that could not flee on foot) and led them into captivity into Babylon. The captives went on the write the unholy Talmud when in exile (Satans instruction manual for world domination) they also spawned by incestuous inbreeding Mamzers/hybrids, biblical, alien bastards. And also breeding with the sons and daughters of Cain. The Cainnites /Ameleks (blood lickers, murderers from the beginning) The aliens (exact definition) were later allowed back into Jerusalem seventy years later they then called themselves Jews Jewish.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4&;;;list=LL&index=29&t=1274s
The descendants of Israel (the man once known as Jacob) can today be identified in the White Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Germanic and Nordic nations of America, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Northwestern Europe, Iceland, and the Scandinavians.
Ephraim is the British Isles. Manasseh is the United States. Denmark is Dan, Judah and Benjamin, Holland is Zebulon, Germany is primarily Judah and Dan and Reuben. Ireland is Dan and Zarah Judah, The Scandinavian Countries are Dan, Benjamin, Judah, Northern Italy is Naphtali, France was Zarah Judah, with Gad(Gaul) and others.
Jews are Nation Wreckers.
Jews have been expelled from various nations and territories over 100 times, due to their propensity to oppress the population of the host nation via usury banking and financial exploitation, subvert the morals of the the society, and gain excessive power in the government and areas of influence vastly disproportionate to their numbers.
Iron Dome does not exist it was admitted decades ago by the IDF. It was a psych op by the media to get the enemies to stop firing missiles. A missile cannot hit another missile unless by a fluke / miracle ..so fire away
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-y-rauven-on-hitler_dlGV3Gcc7DaQYoT.html
When Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon besieged and then captured Jerusalem he took the infirm weak from this city (that could not flee on foot) and led them into captivity into Babylon. The captives went on the write the unholy Talmud when in exile (Satans instruction manual for world domination) they also spawned by incestuous inbreeding Mamzers/hybrids, biblical, alien bastards. And also breeding with the sons and daughters of Cain. The Cainnites /Ameleks (blood lickers, murderers from the beginning) The aliens (exact definition) were later allowed back into Jerusalem seventy years later they then called themselves Jews Jewish.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4&;;;list=LL&index=29&t=1274s
The descendants of Israel (the man once known as Jacob) can today be identified in the White Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Germanic and Nordic nations of America, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Northwestern Europe, Iceland, and the Scandinavians.
Ephraim is the British Isles. Manasseh is the United States. Denmark is Dan, Judah and Benjamin, Holland is Zebulon, Germany is primarily Judah and Dan and Reuben. Ireland is Dan and Zarah Judah, The Scandinavian Countries are Dan, Benjamin, Judah, Northern Italy is Naphtali, France was Zarah Judah, with Gad(Gaul) and others.
Jews are Nation Wreckers.
Jews have been expelled from various nations and territories over 100 times, due to their propensity to oppress the population of the host nation via usury banking and financial exploitation, subvert the morals of the the society, and gain excessive power in the government and areas of influence vastly disproportionate to their numbers.
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