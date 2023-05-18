Create New Account
People injured by the vaccine having incredible results with hydrogen peroxide, says Bryan Ardis, DC
“For anyone who has been injured by the COVID-19 vaccine…” “We are seeing phenomenal [results  over 6-8 weeks]… using food-grade [35%]  hydrogen peroxide,  EDTA,  N-Acetyl-Cysteine (NAC),  and nattokinase.” Bryan Ardis, DC says in this lecture published on 6 May 2023 here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtJppy8ngw6R/
The book "The One Minute Cure" about using hydrogen peroxide can be downloaded from Archive.org here: https://archive.org/details/TheOneMinuteCure_201806/mode/2up
Here are several websites selling 35% food-grade  hydrogen peroxide:
https://bulkperoxide.com/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide-1-gallon/
https://www.intothegardenofeden.com/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide
https://www.sproutmaster.com/collections/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide
https://www.betterlife.com/product/h2-o2-hydrogen-peroxide-35-percent--food-grade-liquid/52640
https://www.blubonic.com/product-page/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide
https://breenlabs.com/products/35-hydrogen-peroxide-food-grade-1-gallon-4-pack
I have no connection with any of these websites.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

