People injured by the vaccine having incredible results with hydrogen peroxide, says Bryan Ardis, DC

“For anyone who has been injured by the COVID-19 vaccine…” “We are
seeing phenomenal [results
over 6-8 weeks]… using food-grade [35%]
hydrogen peroxide,
EDTA,
N-Acetyl-Cysteine (NAC),
and nattokinase.”
Bryan Ardis, DC says in this lecture published on 6 May 2023 here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtJppy8ngw6R/
The book "The One Minute Cure" about using hydrogen peroxide can be downloaded from Archive.org here: https://archive.org/details/TheOneMinuteCure_201806/mode/2up
Here are several websites selling 35% food-grade hydrogen peroxide:
https://bulkperoxide.com/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide-1-gallon/
https://www.intothegardenofeden.com/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide
https://www.sproutmaster.com/collections/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide
https://www.betterlife.com/product/h2-o2-hydrogen-peroxide-35-percent--food-grade-liquid/52640
https://www.blubonic.com/product-page/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide
https://breenlabs.com/products/35-hydrogen-peroxide-food-grade-1-gallon-4-pack
I have no connection with any of these websites.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.