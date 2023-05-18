People injured by the vaccine having incredible results with hydrogen peroxide, says Bryan Ardis, DC

“For anyone who has been injured by the COVID-19 vaccine…” “We are seeing phenomenal [results over 6-8 weeks]… using food-grade [35%] hydrogen peroxide, EDTA, N-Acetyl-Cysteine (NAC), and nattokinase.” Bryan Ardis, DC says in this lecture published on 6 May 2023 here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DtJppy8ngw6R/

The book "The One Minute Cure" about using hydrogen peroxide can be downloaded from Archive.org here: https://archive.org/details/TheOneMinuteCure_201806/mode/2up

Here are several websites selling 35% food-grade hydrogen peroxide:

https://bulkperoxide.com/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide-1-gallon/

https://www.intothegardenofeden.com/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide

https://www.sproutmaster.com/collections/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide

https://www.betterlife.com/product/h2-o2-hydrogen-peroxide-35-percent--food-grade-liquid/52640

https://www.blubonic.com/product-page/35-food-grade-hydrogen-peroxide

https://breenlabs.com/products/35-hydrogen-peroxide-food-grade-1-gallon-4-pack

I have no connection with any of these websites.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

