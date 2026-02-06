So...How Close Are We?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/sohow-close-are-we-0

More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





-------





You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. If you’re a new listener to our program, we’re concluding our discussions of Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ.





Now, Dave, you titled the last chapter, “How Close Are We?” But before we get to that, I want to read some verses that you begin the chapter with.





This is Matthew 24:48-50: “But and if that servant shall say in his heart, My Lord delayeth his coming…. The Lord of that servant shall come in a day when he looketh not for him.”