Executive Order 14067 | The Great Reset Explained | Donné Clement Petruska & Clay Clark | Does Executive Order 14067 Fulfill Revelation 13: 16-18?

Executive Order 14067 | Donné Clement Petruska & Clay Clark | Does Executive Order 14067 Fulfill Revelation 13: 16-18?

Watch the Original September 12, 2022 House of Destiny Today At:

https://rumble.com/v1jpc8p-donn-and-clay-clark-executive-order-14067-prophetic-rewind-special.html

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Do Their Patents Prove Their Plan?

Read the Patents to Understand the Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda

WATCH - Yuval Noah Harari | "Your Immune Systems Will Be Connected to Net" - https://rumble.com/v1c9dt1-yuval-noah-harari-your-immune-systems-will-be-connected-to-net.html

READ - Fitbit analyzed data on 6 billion nights of sleep – with fascinating results - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/02/fitbit-analyzed-data-on-6-billion-nights-of-sleep-with-fascinating-results

READ - WO-2020-160397 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397

READ - Nano coronavirus recombinant vaccine taking graphene oxide as carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en

READ - US 2021/0082583 A1 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf

READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of Patent # CN112220919A? - https://rumble.com/v1hk6yk-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-patent-cn112220919a.html

READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The ENTIRE Intra-Body-Nano-Network-Administered-Through-Vaccines Transhumanism-The-Internet-of-Bodies-Central-Bank-Digital-Currency-Transhumanism-Great-Reset-Agenda-Explained (In 21 Minutes) - https://rumble.com/v1hernd-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots.html

READ - COVID-19 Shots | What Is the Purpose of the COVID-19 Shots? The INTERNET OF BODIES Explained - https://rumble.com/v1hf6yt-covid-19-shots-what-is-the-purpose-of-the-covid-19-shots-the-internet-of-bo.html