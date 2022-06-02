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A Gunfight with ISIS in Texas
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170 views • June 02, 2022
In 2015, Officer Greg Stevens of Garland, Texas, was working an extra-duty assignment at a conference center when two ISIS operatives pulled up and opened fire with AK-47s. A gunfight ensued, and, armed only with a Glock .45-caliber pistol, Stevens was able to immobilize both of the terrorists, averting what surely would have been a tragedy.
In this short but fascinating video recorded at the 2022 Houston NRA event, Stevens talks to Zoe Warren about the incident and the crucial importance of firearms preparation, training, and, as Zoe calls it, “muscle memory.”
In this short but fascinating video recorded at the 2022 Houston NRA event, Stevens talks to Zoe Warren about the incident and the crucial importance of firearms preparation, training, and, as Zoe calls it, “muscle memory.”
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