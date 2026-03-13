What Is Quantum Spirituality? with Larry DeBruyn (Part Two)

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Today, part two of our program with Larry DeBruyn, and as we mentioned last week, Larry and I spent some time together in South Africa, which was an absolutely incredible experience, but Larry’s also going to be one of the speakers at our conference in August. And his topic, his subject – you know, we’ll cover some of that, but…I don’t know, folks, who knows anything about “quantum spirituality”? Who knows anything about a philosophy that’s playing into the hands – or, actually, they’re utilizing it – of the false signs-and-wonders gang, the Nephilim gang? I mean, we could go on and on to show you how there is a connection between this…I called it a pseudo-science, but Larry corrected me last week; there is some science involved, but, again, it’s a philosophy. It’s an idea. It’s a concept. And this concept is wooing people. It’s drawing people to…you know, as I said, the false signs-and-wonders group are using this to support their false theology, their false teaching.
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