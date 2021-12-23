WELCOME TO THE INTERNET OF BODIES

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42 views • December 23, 2021
TheCrowhouse



http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse:
https://www.patreon.com/maxigan

Crypto-currencies:

Bitcoin:
bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7

Ethereum:
0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat
Litecoin:
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Dash:
XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm
Bitcoin Cash:
qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g
Dogecoin:
DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP:
rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Man arrested in Brooklyn, NY after trying to order food at Panera Bread without a vaccine pass
https://twitter.com/trumpjew2/status/1472677295655727112

The military made a robot that can eat organisms for fuel
https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-tactical/robots-that-eat-people/

Dr Charles Morgan Discusses PSYCHO-NEUROBIOLOGY at West Point Military Acadeny 2018
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZV5DUGL0HaVE/

Facebook gives a glimpse of metaverse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAL2JZxpoGY

"Gamer" - Official Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2g94xQmtHw

Genetically magnetic control of neural system with magnetic nanoparticles
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Gen%20Mag%20Control%20CNS%202021.pdf

Intra-body nano-network
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Intra-body%20nano-network%20-%20Brief%20summary%20by%20Mik%20Andersen.pdf

DNA is a Fractal Antenna
http://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/DNAfractalantenna-1.pdf

For The Greater Good
https://tv.gab.com/channel/redvoicemedia/view/nailed-it-hilarious-parody-sums-up-61b89ad7117e1d72fb650a17

Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE
Keywords
vaccinethecrowhouseboynanotechnologytranshumanismadverse eventinjectionkill shotinternet of bodiesmagnetic nanoparticlesgenetically magnetic controlneural system
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