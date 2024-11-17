Russia launched about 120 missiles & 90 drones at Ukraine today - Arrivals at the energy infrastructure in Rivne, Ukraine

Arrivals at the energy infrastructure in Rivne, Ukraine.

CONFIRMED HITS IN:

💥Odessa; Odessa is reportedly totally without power and water.

💥Zaporozhye;

💥Krivoy Rog;

💥Dnepropetrovsk;

💥Poltava;

💥Kiev; Reports are coming in of hits to Patriot batteries in Kiev. Probably the work of Daggers, although it could also have been the Iskanders.

💥Kropyvnytskyi;

💥Nikolaev.

Ukraine has shut down seven of its nine operating nuclear reactors after a massive overnight attack by Russian missiles and drones, Bloomberg reports, citing the IAEA.IAEA staff working at plants in Ukraine said that only two of the nine reactors were generating electricity at full capacity on Sunday.



According to a statement from the UN nuclear watchdog, power generation at other units was reduced to 40-90% of capacity, the newspaper writes.



"The country's energy infrastructure is extremely vulnerable, which directly impacts nuclear safety," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

He added that inspectors are assessing the full extent of the damage.

An IAEA team based at the Khmelnytskyi NPP reported hearing a loud explosion, while others at the Rivne site reported that high-voltage power lines were unavailable. Both sites are in western Ukraine.



Ukraine has warned that airstrikes on critical power substations could trigger an emergency at one of its three operating nuclear power plants.



Recall that Russia launched about 120 missiles and 90 drones at Ukraine today.



