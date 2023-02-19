DAMAR’S SILENCE IS DEAFENING

Del BigTree at the HighWire





Feb 17, 2023





In the first interview since his serious cardiac event, NFL player, Damar Hamlin, had a very shocking answer when asked what actually caused his heart to stop beating. If it is vaccine related, should he be speaking out, considering the COVID-19 shot has officially made it onto the CDC’s routine childhood schedule?





POSTED: February 17, 2023





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29xml0-damars-silence-is-deafening.html



