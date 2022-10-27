[Q4T E6] [Nov 14, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 6 (1.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

In this episode of Quest 4 Truth, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba tackle Revelation 1 together. How should we read Revelation? Who are we in Christ? Who are the 7 Churches? Who are the ones in Revelation 1:7 who pierced Christ, and will see Him when He comes on the clouds? What's up with Longinus, Cartaphilus, Ahasuerus and the Spear of Destiny? Are there immortals among us or is the text simply talking about the Jews and/or Romans? And what about the Alpha and Omega (Aleph and Tav in Hebrew)? Is Revelation 1:8 giving us a clue to understanding the Hebrew of Zechariah 12:10, or is the Aleph-Tav not really a representation of Christ at all? Find out as we continue on a quest for truth.
