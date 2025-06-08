No, not a beautiful sunrise, it's the massive explosion from the June 6th strikes on Ternopol

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Another video has surfaced showing a massive explosion from the June 6th strikes on Ternopol. According to some sources, the target was a storage facility containing Western-supplied weapons — reportedly including cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as Patriot interceptors. (other videos yesterday)
🐻 The first moments look like a beautiful sunrise — then it turns into what looks like a small nuke.