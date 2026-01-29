© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNEARTHED Video of Trump’s Teen Victim HORRIFIES Internet
Keith Edwards discusses a resurfaced 2016 video where a woman, under the pseudonym "Jane Doe," accuses Donald Trump of raping her at age 13 during a party hosted by Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting public outrage over the unresolved and chilling allegations. The video’s reappearance has stunned the internet, highlighting the disturbing details and mysterious withdrawal of her case just before the 2016 election.