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I SAID Hyperinflation Is Coming—12 Years Ago
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40 views • April 06, 2022
Posted 5April2022 Gonzalo Lira
Listening to the 2nd half of the show and detailed explanation of reasons why, it sounds like a recipe for WW3. People will fight and steal rather than than starve or freeze, even when it's their own stupidity that got them in that situation.
Listening to the 2nd half of the show and detailed explanation of reasons why, it sounds like a recipe for WW3. People will fight and steal rather than than starve or freeze, even when it's their own stupidity that got them in that situation.
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