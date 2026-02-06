BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
You rent your life & pay & pay?
32 views • 2 days ago

Some TV Morning "Today" Show Hollywood-type super star's Mother gets kidnapped & that's all the "News" we are allowed to hear! Nothing on Epstein's files: NOT important NEWS according to those ELITE who own the NEWS & probably own you if you have pledged allegiance to THEM under a license! I should be the one to occupy the big "Hollywood estate"---center stage=heard around the world---as I Am telling you something of substance here. I Am not another Morning Show talking head!

When you fill out an application form to pledge=license your property to the western Central Banksters you are legally volunteering to sacrifice yourself, your blood, your property, your children to the ELITE owners of the ONE WORLD CORPORATION. You are gifting everything to THEM along with your Power-of-Attorney! This is legally true, whether you believe it, understand, or not! This is how the corporate WORLD is & Epstein has told you so & + by his actions! No wonder the ELITE don't want you to read or hear about what's in Those Files.

The ELITE will continue to Kick-the-Can-down-the-Road as long as you allow it!

Did Bill Gates or Alex Soros force you to accept a debt IOU paper Note? Were you fooled? You should demand physical asset dollars rather than Federal Reserve Notes of promise. Thus, you will be saving yourself, not charging another as a cop does when he pulls you over @ the roadside. When you are in debt due to mere promises you are owned.


'Man in America' 50 minute video about Epstein files:

https://rumble.com/v759c3a-epstein-files-reveal-human-cloning-mk-ultra-and-rothschilds-hiding-hitler.html

Trump Green Lights UFO Disclosure of Secret Bases Hiding Crashed Space Ships & Alien Bodies (I'll have to see it, too believe THEY will finally tell the public; more "The White Hats will save US in two weeks" B.S.=HopePorn):

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=264767

Anna Von Reitz's Monday Webinar: https://rumble.com/v758pou-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-2022026.html

Anna's version of "Houston we have a problem" => my cover photo for https://rumble.com/v754gc8-in-the-beginning-was-the-word-a-vibration.html (Note this video of mine today February 5th & others, I hold up a quarts crystal in my hand @ mark 15:10 as an example of a real valued asset):

5740. International Public Notice: Houston....We Have a Problem Here.... http://annavonreitz.com/houstonwehaveaproblem.pdf

While you were sleeping or listening to the kidnapping of Star-wanna-be's: AsianGuy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlCnxuEARaM


A real asset quartz crystal @ mark 15:10

