US Military Releases Footage of 8th Strike on Alleged Drug Vessel - this time in Pacific waters off South America

The U.S. carried out yet another strike on what it claimed was a “drug vessel” Tuesday night—this time in the Pacific waters off South America, according to U.S. officials.

It marks the eighth such U.S. attack on a boat since September 2. Two to three people aboard were reportedly killed. The previous seven strikes all targeted vessels in the Caribbean.

Adding: Trump signs authorization for CIA covert ops in Venezuela — Washington Post

Didn’t specify if it would include ‘taking out’ Maduro whom US Prez called ‘illegitimately elected’ and ‘heading a narcotics cartel’

But added: ‘Venezuela is feeling the heat’

Adding: Trump Beats the Drums of War for Venezuela

The Trump administration has declared an “armed conflict” with Venezuela’s so-called “narco-terrorists,” surging warships, aircraft, and thousands of U.S. troops to the Caribbean under the banner of drug interdiction — a move many see as prelude to regime change.

🔹 At least seven boats allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela have been destroyed in U.S. strikes, killing dozens.

🔹 Trump has signed a CIA covert operations “finding” targeting President Nicolás Maduro, whom he accuses of leading a narcotics cartel.

🔹 Sources told The Washington Post the CIA has expanded its regional presence, while U.S. Special Operations forces are on alert near Venezuelan waters.

While Trump insists operations are aimed at “narco-terrorists,” insiders say the scale and rhetoric — including Trump’s vow to “stop them by land” — suggest preparations for a possible invasion or forced removal of Maduro.

One senior official told WaPo:

“If you have authority to take out cartel runners at sea, you can take out the cartel boss.”

Analysts warn that the campaign risks igniting a new Latin American war, under the pretext of narcotics interdiction — echoing past U.S. interventions cloaked in counterterrorism.

Adding: more CRAP, saw map shows coast, beachfront, goes to Israel:

BREAKING: JARED KUSHNER & VP JD VANCE are reportedly pushing a plan to split Gaza in two, one zone under Israeli control, one under Hamas, with U.S.-backed reconstruction limited to the Israeli side.

Under the Oct. 10 cease-fire, Israel controls ~53% of Gaza, behind what’s called the “Yellow Line.”

Kushner says the goal is to “start building a new Gaza in the safe zone: jobs, housing, stability.”

Vance: “There are two Gazas — one safe, one dangerous. We’ll expand the safe one.”

Arab mediators warn the plan could cement permanent Israeli control. Palestinians fear it mirrors the West Bank model — fragmentation under occupation.

Analysts say it’s de facto partition dressed up as “reconstruction.”

Trump’s team says this is a “temporary measure” until Hamas disarms. Hamas says it won’t.