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The Growing Industrial Hemp Market - Hemp Hemp Hooray!
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151 views • August 05, 2021
Discover the re-emergence of the world's most versatile plant, cannabis hemp, into the industrial marketplace. This renewable natural resource can provide many of our world's needs while cleaning and rebuilding the environment. See hundreds of eco-friendly hemp goods such as household items, paper, building materials, body care products, nutritious foods, clothing, even plastics.
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