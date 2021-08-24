Devolution - Part 6 - Antifa & the Capitol Riot____________Devolution - Part 1 - by Patel PatriotDevolution - Part 2 - by Patel PatriotDevolution - Part 3 - by Patel PatriotDevolution - Part 4 - by Patel PatriotDevolution - Part 5More To The StoryIt’s been incredible to see the different ways people from all ends of the political spectrum have reacted to the events that transpired during the January 6th “Save America” rally. The media, the democrats, the RINOs and Big tech want us to believe that Trump was trying to get his supporters to overthrow the government. There are even Trump supporters who blame Trump for what happened while not going so far as to say this was his attempt at a coup.Then there is the rest of us.We know Trump is always thinking 10 steps ahead. We know he doesn’t do anything without having thought of every possible outcome first. He doesn’t ask a question he doesn’t already know the answer to. Trump was selling this as the rally to “Save America” from the stolen election. There was going to be a million MAGA patriots in attendance. Antifa had been infiltrating events all summer. It was so obvious that they would do it again at this rally. “What was Trump thinking”? There has to be more to the story!One of the themes throughout this Devolution series has been “We need to think bigger”. If we step back and look at everything in context, I believe we can come to an alternative conclusion that shows there is indeed much more to the story.What is Antifa?The term Antifa is a combination of the words “Anti-Fascist”. Robert Stilson from the Capital Research Center has a great series trying to explain exactly who Antifa is. Here are the links and a screenshot below of his definition of Antifa:Antifa FAQs: What Is Antifa?Antifa FAQs: Where Did Antifa Come From?Antifa FAQs: What Does Antifa Want?Antifa FAQs: Who Supports Antifa?THE BEST IS YET TO COME