$111 Million in Fraud by Somali Fake Day Care Health Centers! Original Anti Vaxer Gen Flynn Needs Our Help! Must See!

More Somali Fake Day Care Health Centers De Frauding $111 Million! Original Anti Vaxer Gen Flynn Needs Our Help! Must See!





Conduit News Media Brief





Power of God! Power of The People!





Support Our Channel! Share, Like, and Subscribe for the Best News Updates Anywhere!





And Please Consider Making a Donation at This Link





Donation Ready Link:





https://buymeacoffee.com/conduitnewsmedia

Amounts as small as $1, $2, $5, or even $10 are all Appreciated to Bring You The Best Truth Based News Coverage and Thank You In Advance!





Stay Tuned For More Videos.





Go To Our Website Also: https://conduitnewsmedia.my.canva.site/